





Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We’re getting closer to the end of the hiatus, but are we at the finish line?

We won’t leave you hanging here, and instead go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment of the drama airing on the network tonight. We’re two weeks away from the big return! The next new episode is entitled “non-essential,” and earlier this week, the network unveiled a handful of details as to precisely what we can expect:

“non-essential” – As [the health crisis] becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into lockdown putting Rome’s movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford. Because the hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, Eddie’s back surgery is cancelled, leading him to take desperate measures to cope with the severe pain on the return of “A Million Little Things,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For those wondering how the show was going to tackle the virus, this installment is going to give you all of the information. It’s also being used to inform us on a couple of key storylines, including why Maggie is back in the United States — it’s certainly not something that was planned.

We are curious to see in the long-term how long A Million Little Things will lean on the health crisis to tell its story — we know that there are a lot of people out there who would love nothing more than a break from it. However, it is a significant part of life, and there is no denying that this is a show that has long been about portraying life in as real and raw a way as possible.

Related – Check out some other news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What are you hoping to see on A Million Little Things season 3 when it returns?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back around for some additional news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







