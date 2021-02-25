The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 premiere date unveiled at Hulu







Are you interested in learning The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 premiere date? Well, the wait is just about over.

Today, the Hulu series unveiled that they will be back with their latest batch of episodes come Wednesday, April 28. Like with so many other shows that are out there, The Handmaid’s Tale was forced into a long hiatus due to the global pandemic. Filming stalled but now, we’re at a point where we can actually anticipate the story coming back — and for certain, it’s coming back in a big way.

As the trailer below reveals, this could very well be the biggest season yet for June (Elisabeth Moss), who is taking on an increasingly-larger role as a revolutionary. She’s doing her part to fight for her freedom, powerfully proclaiming herself at one point to be a citizen of the United States. Of course, there will be those out to stop her, much like there has always been in history. Anytime that you see a person or organization operating some sort of regime, they are going to do whatever they can to fight tooth-and-nail to keep their power. It doesn’t matter if that means destroying those who they perceive to be under them.

One thing we’re happy to know entering season 4 is the oh-so-simple fact that the show has been renewed already for a season 5. It’s just nice to have that extra bit of reassurance in advance that the show is not going anywhere and June’s story will continue … hopefully.

Let freedom reign. The #HandmaidsTale returns for Season 4 on April 28, only on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ph6PKdvsOo — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) February 25, 2021

