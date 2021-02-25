Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 6 spoilers







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll of course do our best to answer that question — plus, look ahead to the future.

Unfortunately, here is where we hand down some of the bad news — the Jared Padalecki series is going to be off the air for a little bit. We’re now in the throws of our first major hiatus, as there is no new episode either this week or the one after. You will be waiting until March 11 to see the show back with an episode entitled “Bar None” — it’s one that will be personal for Micki, and judging from the promo below, there are also some moments that will cause Cordell to reminisce about his past.

For a few more details beyond all of this, check out the recently-released Walker episode 6 synopsis below:

MICKI’S MOTHER DROPS IN FOR A VISIT – When Geri (guest star Odette Annable) decides to sell the bar, it throws Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a loop. With so many memories attached to the bar, he asks Geri to reconsider and reminds her of all the good times they’ve had there with Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) and Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is shocked when her mother (guest star Alex Meneses) drops in unexpectedly. The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Amyn Kaderali (#106​). Original airdate 3/11/2021.

While hiatuses are never a good time for anyone, we are pleased to know that Walker is already coming back for a season 2. Personally, that allows us the chance to just sit back, relax, and enjoy everything that is coming up. There is a whole lot less in the way of pressure here, and we’ll just see where the chips fall the rest of the way story-wise.

