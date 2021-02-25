The Blacklist season 8 episode 8: Big ‘Ogden Greeley’ questions







Tomorrow night on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 — it goes without saying that we’re excited. “Ogden Greeley” is an installment that has a lot going on, whether it be a new Blacklister, questions over Liz, and a chance to get some answers on a few long-term arcs.

So what questions are at the forefront of our mind now? This feels like a perfect opportunity to dive a little bit more into those…

Is Liz appearing in this episode? – There is, at least for now, zero evidence that is she is turning up. She’s not in any of the promotional photos, though remember that Megan Boone is not leaving the series midway through this storyline. We know that Liz Keen will be a factor on the show again, and it’s mostly a matter of when and how she decides to come out into the open.

What does Anne the bird-watcher want? – Is this all about her wanting to get closer to Raymond as a friend, or is there an ulterior motive? We saw her recently spend time with him at a park, and it’s clear that the two have formed some sort of a bond.

What will Cooper do with the knowledge that he has? – He recognizes now that Reddington is connected to that drive, and all of the pieces of the N-13 puzzle may be starting to come together in his mind. That’s a game-changer for his relationship with him, but it may also put him in jeopardy.

How will the Blacklister factor in to this episode? – We’ve seen already that Ogden Greeley is someone who is selling off government secrets to the highest bidder, but it’s still not entirely clear what that will mean within the lens of the show. Is Liz trying to buy them, or is another opponent?

What excites you the most about The Blacklist season 8 episode 8?

