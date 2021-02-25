Frasier revival confirmed at Paramount+; will Niles or Daphne return?







Today, Paramount+ confirmed the news officially that many have been buzzing about for a while: There will be a Frasier revival coming soon!

In a new statement today, the streaming service confirmed that you will be seeing Kelsey Grammer back on TV as the famed Frasier Crane. Yet, TVLine notes that there are no deals yet for David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, or Peri Gilpin to return as Niles, Daphne, and Roz, respectively. There is a chance that we could still see these actors on board, but there is no confirmation about that at the moment. We just think that if this show is meant to be Frasier, you need to have some of the supporting cast on board. Otherwise, you may as well just call this a totally different show.

Here is some of what Grammer had to say about coming back to the world that first originated in Cheers so many years ago:

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world. I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Meanwhile, CBS Studios president David Stapf had the following to say when it comes to bringing the show back at this time:

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling. There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”

As of right now, the plan is for this show to go into production this summer — depending on the timing of it, we do think there’s a chance Leeves could be available. Remember that she is currently a series regular over on Fox’s The Resident.

