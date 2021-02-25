Criminal Minds season 16: How could Paramount+ revival work?







If you haven’t heard as of yet, all signs point towards a Criminal Minds revival coming to the upcoming Paramount+ streaming service — and it goes without saying that we’re excited.

With that being said, though, there aren’t too many details as to what to expect just yet! We haven’t heard who the full cast is going to be, let alone when the show will start filming or even premiere. Yet, at least a few more details are starting to trickle in.

According to a new report from TVLine, the plan right now is for the new version of the show to tell a season-long story, as opposed to having a different UnSub case almost every week. The latter is what we saw for the vast majority of the series, though it deviated from that format somewhat over the final years. We’re rather excited about the prospect of this, since it does allow the cast a chance to sink their teeth into something different. We’ve already seen the super-procedural version of Criminal Minds — why not mix things up a little bit further?

The site also notes that the new show will likely have a combination of former cast members and new characters, which does make a certain degree of sense. There is no guarantee you can get everyone back, though personally we’d hope to see at least our old favorites here or there.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

