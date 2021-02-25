Tough as Nails season 2 episode 4: Following that non-elimination…







As we prepare for Tough as Nails season 2 episode 4 on CBS next week, there is clearly a lot to look forward to across the board.

Take, for starters, the fact that there was technically no elimination tonight! Angel and Knuckles each get a chance to move forward, as Mikey’s shock departure means that nobody got eliminated in Overtime at the end of the episode. That means we have a chance for a reset, and everyone gets a chance to find their footing again in this competition.

Where the show goes from here should prove interesting, mostly because it feels like this is a legitimately well-rounded group. While having physical strength on a show like this is important, a lot of the challenges are smartly constructed so that you don’t have to be solely reliant on that. There are some other things that you need — focus, awareness of your surroundings, and above all else determination. Things are going to go bad here and there, and you just have to prepare for that.

Also, don’t expect any more non-eliminations that allow you a chance to be free from Overtime. Given that we didn’t have a Mikey situation through the entirety of the first season, it’s fair to say that this is probably not going to be something we see again on the show.

More so than any individual challenge right now, what Tough as Nails season 2 has going to for it is its ability to tell these real slice-of-life stories. We are getting a chance to see further who some of these people are, both in terms of on the job and off. These are people that you don’t often see on scripted television, so there is something exciting about that.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Tough as Nails

What do you most want to see when it comes to Tough as Nails season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







