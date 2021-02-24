Younger season 7 will stream first on Paramount+; premiere date news?







For everyone out there excited for Younger season 7, know that the final episodes are, in fact, coming. However, they will be coming in a slightly different place than in the past.

In the video below, you can get confirmation that the Sutton Foster series will be airing its final batch of episodes first on Paramount+. Should we be shocked by this? Hardly. Younger almost changed networks in the past from TV Land to Paramount Network, and this is a move clearly designed to get people subscribing to the rebranded streaming service (currently CBS All Access) sooner rather than later.

Is it still frustrating in a way? Sure, as it is reminiscent of what happened with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home over at Peacock. We much prefer that a show starts and finishes its run in the same place, rather than potentially making people pay extra for something that was once a part of their cable subscription. There is a silver lining here, though, as TVLine reports that the final season will air on TV Land eventually, though later on in the year. Therefore, it is still possible that you can watch Younger there, though you’ll want to be careful to avoid spoilers. We have seen some other shows do something similar to this before; a good example are some of the final years of Friday Night Lights, which eventually aired on NBC.

There is no specific premiere date for the final episodes of Younger, but our hope is that we’ll be able to stream the final episodes at some point in the next several months. As we said, this move is designed to get viewers over on Paramount+ and if they want to that to happen, it behooves them to make this available at some point relatively soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more information on Younger right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Younger season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: TV Land.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







