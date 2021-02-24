Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Chicago Med alum to appear

SWAT season 3 episode 2Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course take on that question — but also share some exciting casting news!

Let’s kick things off here with the bad news — there is no new installment of the series tonight. We know that there’s been a lot of breaks as of late, but we’ve got another one coming now. At least it’s a temporarily hiatus, right? SWAT will only be off the air for one week, and it is currently set to return on Wednesday, March 3 with a story entitled “Buried.” The synopsis below gives you a sense of what lies ahead, and also tees up the return of a new character:

“Buried” – As the SWAT team helps the LAPD search for the prime suspect in a woman’s disappearance, they’re joined in the field by a new team member, tactical medic Nora Fowler (Norma Kuhling). Also, the personal strain between Chris and Street comes to a head as both await Hicks’ decision on who the winner is of a prestigious leadership competition, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, March 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For those of you who watch another Wednesday-night series in Chicago Med, you’re probably familiar with Kuhling already — she played Dr. Ava Bekker for a good stretch of time there. Let’s just hope that Norma’s new character has a more pleasant ending to her story here than she did on the medical drama (if it ever even ends, that is — it sounds like she could be around for a while potentially).

As for what else could be coming this episode, we do hope that the show does continue to remember what happened to Erika — that is a death that should stick with some of these characters longer than a single episode, and it should define how they act and operate out in the field.

Related Check out more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you want to see on SWAT season 4 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!