





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course take on that question — but also share some exciting casting news!

Let’s kick things off here with the bad news — there is no new installment of the series tonight. We know that there’s been a lot of breaks as of late, but we’ve got another one coming now. At least it’s a temporarily hiatus, right? SWAT will only be off the air for one week, and it is currently set to return on Wednesday, March 3 with a story entitled “Buried.” The synopsis below gives you a sense of what lies ahead, and also tees up the return of a new character:

“Buried” – As the SWAT team helps the LAPD search for the prime suspect in a woman’s disappearance, they’re joined in the field by a new team member, tactical medic Nora Fowler (Norma Kuhling). Also, the personal strain between Chris and Street comes to a head as both await Hicks’ decision on who the winner is of a prestigious leadership competition, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, March 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For those of you who watch another Wednesday-night series in Chicago Med, you’re probably familiar with Kuhling already — she played Dr. Ava Bekker for a good stretch of time there. Let’s just hope that Norma’s new character has a more pleasant ending to her story here than she did on the medical drama (if it ever even ends, that is — it sounds like she could be around for a while potentially).

As for what else could be coming this episode, we do hope that the show does continue to remember what happened to Erika — that is a death that should stick with some of these characters longer than a single episode, and it should define how they act and operate out in the field.

What do you want to see on SWAT season 4 moving forward?

