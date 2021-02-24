Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 9 episode 8 return date







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? For everyone out there eager to get an answer, we’ve got that for you within this article!

Unfortunately, we can’t promise that this answer is going to make a lot of people happy out there. After all, there is no new installment airing on the network tonight. We’re in the midst of a two-week hiatus for all things tied to One Chicago — the confirmed return date is March 10. This is always subject to change, but for the time being, this is when we expect to see Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, and the rest of the cast back.

While there isn’t a lot of information out there about the next new episode of Chicago Fire, the title for it seems to be “Escape Route.” What could that mean? The obvious, literal read of this would be firefighters trying to find a way to ensure the safety of themselves and others. Yet, we know that Chicago Fire loves to have double-meanings in their episode titles. We imagine that this story will be about characters also trying to find an escape from some problems in their own lives. There are multiple people within the Firehouse 51 world with a lot on their plate!

Of course, the #1 thing we’re hoping is that this episode isn’t going to lead to someone running away from a relationship. One Chicago doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to people sticking together, and we need to see some happy news here! Watching Chicago Fire is in many ways our own escape route from a lot of the craziness and intensity of the outside world. There’s fun to be had here, plus plenty of heartwarming moments.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Chicago Fire

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire season 9 moving forward?

Are you sad that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







