The Conners season 3 episode 12 spoilers: How does Roseanne factor in?







While Roseanne may not be a part of The Conners, the show is doing its best to still remind us of the character’s impact. They’ve also done their part already to differentiate the actress Roseanne Barr from the character she plays.

Next week’s season 3 episode 12 is going to involve Roseanne, in fact, in some form — albeit beyond the grave. You’ll have a reminder that her family is still visiting her, but there’s a dark, strange discovery that Jackie makes when she pays her a visit. For some more details on that, be sure to check out The Conners season 3 episode 12 synopsis:

“A Stomach Ache, A Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake” – Mark is stressed out and feeling sick, convinced he has [the virus]. Meanwhile, Becky and Harris team up to confront Josh who has been “ghosting” Harris; and when Jackie visits Roseanne’s grave, she finds an appalling headstone right next to it and sets out to make it right on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

If there was ever an example of dark humor on network TV, this is more than likely going to be it. We know that a lot of mainstream shows would probably shy away from doing anything at a cemetery, mostly because of all the fear and stigma that can go along with presenting death. Yet, one of the goals of The Conners is relatability, and telling stories that a big chunk of the viewer base can relate to. We’re sure that there are plenty of people out there with stories of strange things that have happened at cemeteries, and that is something the writers probably want to portray in full here — in addition, of course, to some other plotlines that touch on different issues.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Conners season 3 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







