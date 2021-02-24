





Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? If you do find yourself looking for an answer to this question, have no fear — we’ve got you covered within this piece!

Let us begin, though, by getting a generous dose of bad news out of the way: There is no new installment coming up. What gives with that? Well, it has everything to do with us being on a brief, two-week hiatus across the entire One Chicago franchise. Given that we did get three straight new episodes over the past several weeks, it’s hard to feel too bitter.

It has now been confirmed that Chicago Med will be returning to NBC on Wednesday, March 10, and if you want some more details all about what’s next, we suggest that you check out the synopsis:

03/10/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ethan hires an old Navy colleague to join him in the ED. A final custody hearing threatens to separate Charles and his daughter. Maggie must make a choice that will change Auggie’s life. TV-14

If you haven’t heard already, this “old Navy colleague” of Ethan’s is going to be played by Steven Weber, and it’s someone who was actually in a position of power over Choi in the past. What that presents here is an interesting working dynamic, one where this new colleague may not be altogether inclined to take any orders. We’re excited to see what the back-and-forth is going to look like here, let alone how it impacts the rest of the show.

In general, though, it feels like personal stories are the key to this hour (which is entitled “Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons”); it also feels like we’re going to be paying off some big storylines that have been the focal point of much of the show so far.

