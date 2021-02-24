Legends of Tomorrow season 6, Dynasty season 4 premiere date revealed







Today, The CW officially started to unveil some of their plans for the summer, and that includes premiere dates for Legends of Tomorrow, In the Dark, Dynasty season 4, and some brand-new series.

What else are we taking away from all of this? This is a network that is more than fine with summer programming at this point, and we don’t blame them. There are a lot of networks scared of putting stuff on the air from late May until mid-September, but there are still viewers out there. The CW has also learned over time what sort of ratings it can get in these months.

Below, we’ve got all of the newly-announced premiere dates courtesy of the network. All times listed are Eastern, and you can visit our Premiere Guide to get more dates on a wide array of shows.

Wednesday, April 7

8:00 – Kung Fu (new series)

Sunday, May 2

8:00 – Legends of Tomorrow

Friday, May 7

9:00 – Dynasty

Wednesday, June 9

9:00 – In the Dark

Monday, June 14

9:00 – The Republic of Sarah (new series)

Of all of these shows, we’re not going to pretend to be biased towards Legends of Tomorrow. It is, pound for pound, one of the most entertaining shows that The CW has to offer. It may also be the most entertaining DC Comics show out there — its imagination and content are by and large next-level.

There are some other shows that we are still waiting for some more information on, including Roswell, New Mexico, the second season of Stargirl (which is premiering this summer), and the final season of Supergirl. There is no immediate hurry to announce something here, so we’re sure that the network will take its time. It’s about making sure filming runs smoothly and from there, finding the perfect overall spot.

