Ginny & Georgia season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following its big launch on Netflix today, can you expect a Ginny & Georgia season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? There are a couple of different things to break down within this piece.

First and foremost, let’s kick things off with this: There is no word at the moment about another season of this show. Is it something that could be possible? Absolutely — as a matter of fact, this feels like one of those situations where the people involved are intent on doing more. The first season ends in a way that practically begs for another batch of episodes to happen, though there is no guarantee that they will.

For now, we’re cautiously optimistic as to what the future will hold. There’s been a reasonable amount of buzz surrounding Ginny & Georgia already, and it feels like the show has found a way to emerge from the crowd of other Netflix shows that are almost always premiering. The streaming service tends to look at audience attention as one of their renewal factors, with the same being said for overall viewership and retention throughout the season. If people watch the entirety of season 1, there’s a pretty good chance that it will come back.

One of the things that probably helps Ginny & Georgia the most is its style and tone. It’s a show about family, and that means a mixture of humor and drama. This is the sort of show that has fared well over the past couple of generations, and that may be especially the case now as viewers look for a little relatability. Because it filmed prior to the onset of the global health crisis, it may also be escapism from a lot of the outside world.

Odds are, we’ll hear about a Ginny & Georgia season 2 (or cancellation) at some point over the next few months. There’s no immediate hurry.

Do you want to see a Ginny & Georgia season 2 renewal at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







