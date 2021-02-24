Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 spoilers: Is Baez in big trouble?







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 is the second episode airing in the month of March, and it certainly has an ominous title: “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” As it turns out, it also has a rather ominous story at its core for Maria Baez.

Remember early this season, when Marisa Ramirez’s character found her life on the line after being held hostage by a serial killer? Apparently, that was not enough mental aguish for a single season. Moving forward in this episode, you could see her in some legal jeopardy after a dead body is found on her property. For more insight, be sure to view the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 synopsis below:

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss, Jamie and Eddie butt heads over the handling of a young cop’s punishment, and Frank makes his whole team attend therapy after Gormley exhibits troubling behavior, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The good thing for Baez is that she has Danny on her side, and we certainly don’t think that she could have done something so heinous as murder someone. She’ll need that support through this whole process.

As for the other most-notable story in our mind, it is seeing what’s going on with Gormley. Mental health is essential for everyone, and that is especially the case for everyone within a position of law enforcement. With this story, Blue Bloods could be doing a good job of setting an example for everyone out there to seek help if they need it.

