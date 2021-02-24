Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? A look at ‘Winner’ and beyond







Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? For anyone out there who is eager to get an answer to that question, have no fear — we come bearing answers!

Alas, we just don’t think the answer is going to be one a lot of people out there want to hear. For the second straight week, there is no installment of the FBI spin-off on the air. This isn’t going to be a long-term hiatus — the show returns next week — but it’s certainly still frustrating in the moment. There have, after all, been so many hiatuses as of late!

If you have not heard as of yet, the next new FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode is entitled “Winner” — not only that, but it features the return of former Blue Bloods star Amy Carlson. For some more news as to what’s coming up, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

“Winner” – After a suspect escapes trial and goes on a murder spree, the team partners with his bail bondsperson, Jackie (Amy Carlson), in order to track him down. Also, Jess continues to struggle with moving forward in his love life, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jen Landon debuts in her recurring role as Tali’s horseback riding instructor.

Here is some of the other good news we can report at the moment — there are multiple new episodes of Most Wanted coming after March 2. While there are no official synopses available at the moment, we can tell you that the March 9 episode carries with it the title of “Vanished.” Meanwhile, the March 16 episode is called “One-Zero.” Remember that these things are always subject to change, so you do have to consider that to a certain extent.

