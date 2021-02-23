Superman & Lois episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Tyler Hoechlin, cast?







How is Superman & Lois episode 2 going to follow up on the events of the premiere? It’s absolutely something we’re excited to see!

The first thing that we should say before going into the rest of the article is this: Is this the most under-the-radar Superman adaptation ever? It doesn’t feel like anywhere near enough people are talking about it, which is a bummer given the reviews have been mostly positive. One of the largest challenges we’ve had as a Superman observer over the years is reconciling his immense set of powers with establishing stakes — it can’t be Kryptonite every time! In giving Clark a family, however, we have a different dynamic. There is something more that he is fighting for, and that creates a different dynamic and a whole new lens to view the character.

With a great cast and with some topical storylines, we’re excited to see what the rest of the season brings. Episode 2 is entitled “Heritage,” and you can view the full Superman & Lois episode 2 synopsis below:

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME – While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue. Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. (#102). The episode was written by Todd Helbing and directed by Lee Toland Krieger. Original airdate 3/2/2021. Original airdate 3/2/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We expect a number of key players from the Superman world to weave their way in throughout the season, but we don’t think that this show should feel any pressure to just introduce a new villain every week and have a paint-by-numbers showdown. It’s more exciting when you have a few different surprises over the course of the year!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois episode 2?

