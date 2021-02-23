





Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you are coming into this article wondering about that and the upcoming schedule, we’ve got you covered — have no fear!

Let us kick this article off with the bad news, however — there is no new installment airing on the network tonight, just like there is no episode of NCIS or FBI: Most Wanted, either. This is the final stretch of a two-week hiatus, but once we get on the other side of it, there is a reason to be more joyful. There are three new episodes coming around the bend! Think in terms of ones airing on March 2, March 9, and March 16 — there could be more beyond that, but that isn’t altogether clear at the moment.

The first episode back is entitled “Discord,” and all evidence points to it being a big one for Tiffany Wallace. You can see a photo of this episode above; meanwhile, the full synopsis gives you a larger sense of what is coming up for her. This could prove to be one of the timeliest episodes of all of season 3.

“Discord” – As the team hunts a killer who is fatally shooting seemingly unrelated targets, an experience on the job has new agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) examining the tension between her career as an FBI special agent and the responsibility she feels to her community as a Black woman, on FBI, Tuesday, March 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As for the episodes beyond “Discord,” the titles for them are “Walk the Line” (March 9, nice Johnny Cash reference) and “Leverage” (March 16). There is no further information out there about either one of them as of this writing, but we’re sure that will change over the coming days.

