NCIS season 18 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare yourself for ‘Watchdog’







For everyone who is excited to see a lot of NCIS in the month of March, we have some news that will certainly make you smile! We now know that there are at least three episodes coming within the next 30 days, and that includes “Watchdog,” which is poised to air on Tuesday, March 16.

So what’s at the center of this hour? Let’s just say that dogs are very-much at the core of everything within this hour. The NCIS season 18 episode 10 synopsis gives you a better sense of some of that.

“Watchdog” – NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Does the aforementioned synopsis mean that one of the main characters is getting a dog? We don’t know how else to take it at the moment — wouldn’t that be adorable? Given that the photo above features Torres and Kasie, we wouldn’t mind if one of them ended up having a four-legged friend in their life. It could give the show that much more character, and it would also send a positive message out there about helping animals in need.

For those wondering, Maria Bello will more than likely be gone for a couple of weeks by the time this episode airs. March 2 is when the show returns to CBS with new episodes, and that will serve as her swan song pending a last-minute surprise.

