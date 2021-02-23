9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Who’s being ‘Displaced’?







9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 7 is poised to arrive on Fox in one week’s time, and just from the title alone in “Displaced,” you get a sense of what’s coming. This was an hour stuffed full of all sorts of drama, mostly because Tommy and Owen are going to see a dramatic change in their home life. That’s what happens when Gwyn moves in full-time!

What we do like about this story is that they are giving us a big personal plotline at the center of everything — these are really what stands out with a show like this. There are a lot of different rescues that will be featured within this hour … and yea, some of them are incredibly weird. You just want those personal moments to tie them all together.

For more on that, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

The 126 arrive at a funeral where another dead body has crashed the burial, and then to a hospital where an MRI has gone haywire. Owen and Tommy each feel displaced in their homes as Gwyn moves into the Strand household and Charles seemingly becomes the full-time parent in the Vegas’. Meanwhile, T.K. makes waves in his new position in the all-new “Displaced” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Before we make it to the end of this episode, we’re sure that Owen and Tommy will at least start to find a little more normalcy in their lives — and that T.K. is going to be able to understand where he is and what it means for him. We would imagine that we’re going to be at a hiatus soon, so let’s just hope that there are several big developments before we get to that point!

Related – Check out some other insight when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you check that out, be sure to keep coming back for some other insight all about the show. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







