All American season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Road trip to Vegas!







After spending some time at a cabin on this past episode, All American season 3 episode 7 is looking to venture somewhere a little different. Where this time? Think in terms of the fabulous city of Las Vegas. It’s obviously going to be a very different setting for Spencer and the group, and that of course comes with its own excitement and pitfalls.

Also, this trip will serve as an opportunity to address some serious elephants in the room. We think that a lot of characters will need to unravel their feelings in the wake of revelations made at the cabin, including what they want for their future. Obviously, we are still talking about high-schoolers here — there is no reason to sit here and believe that anything is 100% set in stone forever. With that being said, though, these characters can’t think that way. They are in the moment, and every single bond that they have carries with it the weight of the world.

For a few more details on the future, be sure to check out the full All American season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

GETTING THINGS CLEARED UP – With Coop (Bre-Z) performing in Las Vegas, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and some of the gang take a road trip to see her and Layla (Greta Onieogou) on tour. Layla is nervous to see Spencer and admit how she is feeling towards him, and surprisingly Spencer also gets a little clarity on his feelings. Olivia (Samantha Logan) surprises the group last minute, but she notices that Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) are acting suspicious, so she enlists Spencer’s help to see what they are up to. Meanwhile, with the urging of Coop, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) tries stand up for herself, but JP (guest star Ray Campbell) has other plans leaving Patience stunned when she discovers the reason why. Taye Diggs, Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#307). Original airdate 3/1/2021.

If you’re entering this episode with a lot of questions, at least take some solace in the fact that answers (seemingly) look to be coming your way soon.

