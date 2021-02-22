Outlander season 7: Ronald D. Moore hopeful for renewal, spin-off







Filming recently kicked off on Outlander season 6 and with that in mind, that’s causing more conversation about the future. Will there be a seventh season of the show? We know that Diana Gabaldon is planning to write ten novels (eight are already published), but that does not mean that there will be ten seasons. For now, we’re of a mindset where we just hope for one season at a time and are happy with whatever we receive.

Of course, the renewal discussions go along with all of the chatter about a potential spin-off! Given the material that Gabaldon has out there about Lord John Grey already, he feels like the natural choice to lead a series of his own — but for now, we can’t even say for sure that he would be the subject of his own show. All we can say is that there are discussions. This was confirmed in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter featuring executive producer Ronald D. Moore, one where he had the following to say:

Conversations are underway on both season seven and on a spinoff and I think we’re going to have good news on both those fronts before too long so I feel very optimistic about it. I agree that I would’ve been happy to see [a spin-off] happen sooner than this but everything happens in its time. I think both those things are probably going to happen and hopefully we’ll be able to say something about it before too long.

Our hope is that before season 6 premieres, we’ll have at least official word on one more season — that way, it takes at least some of our anxiousness out of our brain. Outlander remains a valuable property for Starz, even if it comes from an outside studio. Personally, we wonder if Starz would opt for another two-season renewal, given that they’ve done this in the past. It would help to explain further the long wait in negotiations.

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates now on Outlander in production

Do you want to see an Outlander season 7 and a spin-off?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss those. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







