All American season 3 episode 6 promo: What happened last summer?







All American season 3 episode 6 is coming onto The CW tonight, and you better believe that secrets are the core of it. After all, secrets have been at the core of most of the season so far!

From the very start here, this episode will be setting the stage for some big reveals. With Spencer and so many other characters heading off to a cabin, it provides a lot of them with a change of scenery. Think in terms of a place with fewer distractions, and where a lot of important truths about their lives can start to come out. They don’t have the same things that they could fall back on down in South Crenshaw.

When you are carrying this much stuff, eventually you are going to face the temptation to speak out. When you do, someone else can then choose to pass the metaphorical baton around. Eventually, a secret like this can erupt and cause all sorts of unprecedented reactions.

What happened over the summer, especially with Spencer and Olivia? We’ll admit that this is #1 by far on the list of things we’re desperate to know — but it’s far from the only thing that will probably be revealed tonight. More than likely, there are a few other secrets that we don’t even have a hint of right now.

It’s true that All American is a show with football at the center of it — but relationships are equally important. If we just wanted to watch people tackle each other on a field, we’d tune in to the NFL or a college football broadcast. The characters and how they feel are the backbone of this story, and this episode is essential to the rest of season 3.

