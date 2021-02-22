American Idol: Willie Spence closes with powerful audition







We know that American Idol concludes its episode with memorable contestants — and tonight, they did this with Willie Spence. He’s a guy from Georgia with a big voice, but also a heck of a lot of talent.

Before Willie even started singing, we got to know him a little bit better! He weighed 600 pounds at one point in his life, but after a health scare realized that he needed to take control of his life. He’s since lost over 180 pounds and he’s got a better sense of what his future could be.

Willie chose to perform a cover of “Diamonds” at the end of the episode, and we gotta say that he is amazing. He’s got a lot of soul in his voice, but what makes him special is his power and his range. This is not an easy song to do slowed-down because it’s a very simple melody; it can easy to make it sound like the same thing every single time.

One other thing that we love about Willie is that he’s already got big goals! He wants to win a Grammy in the next five years, but he also recognizes that it’s going to take a lot of hard work. He’s not coming on this show expecting anything to be given to him. He knows that it’s going to be a long, tough journey and he’s ready for the road ahead.

