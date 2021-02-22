Charmed season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Yew Do You’







Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Charmed season 3 episode 5 on the air — so what can you expect during it? This is an episode entitled “Yew Do You,” and there is a lot of big stuff coming up throughout it.

So what’s at the core of this particular hour of TV? Think in terms of the Charmed Ones doing their part in order to take on some new enemies, but not just in one particular realm. Because it is way too easy for the show to have just one enemy present in one particular world, they are spreading them out all across the board! This leads to more chaos — probably not a good thing for the characters, but totally a good thing for us as a viewer of this show.

For a few more specifics on where the story is going from here, be sure to check out the full Charmed season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

FIND YOUR VOICE – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) battle surprising new “nemeses” in both the magical and human world; Macy’s pursuit of a cure is interrupted by a shocking inheritance. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. James Genn directed the episode written by Johanna Lee and Christina Pin ̃a (episode #305). Original airdate 2/28/2021.

Is this is where we state that we hope more people check out Charmed live? We’re going to be a broken record on this for a while, but viewership is down more than 25% percent so far in both the 18-49 demographic and also total viewers. Given that last season aired on a Friday, this certainly is far-from-good news.

