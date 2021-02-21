The Equalizer episode 4 air date; a look at the ratings







Are you curious to learn about The Equalizer episode 4 air date, or some more news on what could be coming on the CBS series? Rest assured that we’ve got some coverage on all of this below!

Let’s kick things off here, though, with this: You will have a chance to see the next new installment of the show on Sunday, February 28 — just one week away! This show for whatever reason isn’t releasing episode synopses particularly far in advance, so we can’t share all that much, as of this writing, as to what lies ahead — other than of course more action. This is around the time where a lot of viewers will decide as to whether or not they want to keep watching; with that, let’s just hope that the writers continue to add more depth to the overall world. The characters will be what keep people checking the show out!

Now, the next order of business in this article is to actually take a look at how the show is doing so far. Are we getting good evidence that it could be back for another season? This past episode ended up generating a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and around 8.2 million live viewers — those are numbers CBS has to be pretty happy with. It was inevitable there would be some sort of big drop-off following the Super Bowl, given that there almost always is. The one thing that the network was probably hoping for was just an opportunity to retain at least some people.

These ratings, if they hold the rest of the season, will be a healthy improvement on how God Friended Me did in this same timeslot last year. We do still expect some tumbles, though, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled moving forward.

