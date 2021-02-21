Last Man Standing season 9 episode 10 spoilers: Jeff Dunham guest stars







With Last Man Standing season 9 being the final batch of episodes for the show, it makes sense that we’d have some guest stars. It’s a chance to drum up some attention before the finale! We’ve seen already this season some familiar big names including Bill Engvall and Jay Leno; moving forward, we know now that we’re also going to be seeing comedian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

Dunham will be appearing on the upcoming March 4 episode of the sitcom, one that carries with it the title of “Meatless Mike.” Curious to learn a little more on what lies ahead, including what sort of role Jeff is going to play? Then be sure to check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 10 synopsis below:

Mike’s willpower is put to the test when Vanessa challenges him to go vegetarian for a week. Meanwhile, Ed trolls ventriloquist Jeff Dunham on social media and Mandy and Kyle move into Kristin and Ryan’s guest house in the all-new “Meatless Mike” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, March 4 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-912) (TV-PG D, L)

The Ed story here should be pretty funny, given that one of the things about social media is that people often forget that celebrities aren’t actually that different from them. They do read their replies! This could lead to a lot of antics and back-and-forth between him and Dunham.

As for Mike going vegetarian for a week, it’s possible that he could learn a thing or two! Sure, we don’t exactly think that Tim Allen’s character will become an herbivore at this point in his life, but maybe this is an introduction to a few new eating habits — or, it’s just a source for more comedy. We’ll have to wait and see on that.

