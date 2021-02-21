Bloodlands episode 2 spoilers: The search for Goliath continues







Next week on BBC One, you will have a chance to see Bloodlands season 2 in all of its glory — and hopefully get answers to further questions. We know that much of this Northern Irish series is based around the search for Goliath. Yet, is this Goliath precisely what they think? This is a part of what makes this show so fascinating, given that you are mixing police procedure with what may at times feel like urban legend. It’s pretty clear as to why there are so many problems that Tom Brannick and others are forced to confront.

Also, there are personal grudges. It would be one thing if Tom was simply doing his job; it’s another altogether that he has an emotional reason for doing what he is. There is also a race against time; while Tom is competing in some ways with his past, he is also having to take on more matters pertaining to his present.

Want to get a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full Bloodlands episode 2 synopsis below:

DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) continues the hunt for legendary assassin Goliath. Protocol will not let Tom near the island investigation.

Driven by his hunger to settle a score with the past, Tom attempts to solve the kidnapping case. With the help of Birdy (Chris Walley), they are soon in perilous pursuit of a possible connection to the crime.

But the question soon arises: is it Goliath they are hunting, or someone making a false trail? There is jeopardy for Tom and his daughter. There is truth in the mouth of Adam Corry (Ian McElhinney), relative to another victim of Goliath.

Tom must piece it all together, before it is too late.

Bloodlands is not a long series; most of what transpires here is going to be unfolding over a short period of time. With that in mind, we have to be prepared for the story that accelerates quickly and delivers a lot of fantastic twists and turns every single step of the way. It goes without saying, but we’re very-much stoked to see where things go from here.

