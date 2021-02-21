When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere video: Elizabeth & Lucas’ mom







We know that you’ve waited an incredibly long time in order to see it, but the When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere is today! In just a matter of hours, you will be diving back into the world of Hope Valley once more. There will be drama, romance, and of course some new arrivals. This is a living, breathing community, and the Hallmark Channel series has always done a great job of presenting that.

For the sake of the latest sneak peek below (via Entertainment Tonight), we’re talking all about an arrival — think in terms of Lucas’ mother! She turns up as a surprise visit, and let’s just say that she runs into Elizabeth in the most awkward position possible. Think in terms of her spending time with Nathan!

This sneak peek is yet another reminder that the series’ central love triangle is very much active, and we figure that it will continue to be so for at least the first episode. We’ve heard many times over that there is some resolution coming soon to this subject, and we are very-much eager to get to that. The love triangle has produced some great moments, but one of the most important things about a show like When Calls the Heart is evolution. It feels like we’ve gotten everything that we can out of this story; it does make sense that it’s lasted this long, though, since you wanted Erin Krakow’s character to have some time in order to process her grief.

If you want to see more details now about the premiere, check out the full synopsis below:

Elizabeth tries to come to terms with how she feels about Nathan and Lucas; a visitor causes trouble for Nathan; Faith returns from medical school; Jesse and Clara have issues; Fiona starts an exciting venture.

