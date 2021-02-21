Men in Kilts episode 3 preview: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, & music







Following today’s celebration of Scottish sport, are you intrigued to know what’s next on Men in Kilts episode 3 next week? We’re moving into another important avenue of Scottish culture — think in terms of music!

The promo that aired following episode 2 featured bagpipes, drums, a lot of dancing, and … swords? Well, you got a little bit of that mixed in here, as well. Music has served so many different purposes for Scots over the years, and we imagine that it is one of the things people most associate with it. There is such a distinct sound and style to it, from the way performers dress to how they move. As someone who has tried to play the bagpipes before, we can also tell you that being good at it is no easy feat!

Of course, to go along with understanding the music, you are going to have a little bit of fun along the way. This is the charm of Men in Kilts through two episodes. While there have been a number of educational moments learning about sporting events, food, and other topics, there have also been plenty of laughs. The focus remains the relationship between Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. They’re perfect for this road trip given that they each know a good bit about Scotland, and yet are still making discoveries every single step of the way.

Another great thing about Men in Kilts so far is the timeless nature of almost everything you see. We have a feeling already that in five years, we could revisit some of these episodes and still enjoy them every bit as much as we do now. It’s also a great introduction to Sam and Graham for those who don’t even watch Outlander.

We’re excited for what the future is going to bring here; to go along with that, we’re already eager for a season 2 so early in the process.

What do you want to see when it comes to Men in Kilts episode 3?

