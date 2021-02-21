Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Hope for season 2 updates







Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? Are we getting closer to being able to dive into this world again? We’ve got a couple of important things, clearly, to answer over the course of this article.

Let’s kick things off, though, by taking on that key question: Alas, there is still no new episode of the show on the air, and there will not be another one for some time. We’ve already reported that the show is in production, but we’re still in the really early going for season 2. Odds are, you will be stuck waiting until either the end of this year or early next to see more of what’s next.

While you wait, why not check out what we thought about the season 1 finale? We have a video below that breaks it all down! Watch and subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel — it’s your source for frequent updates on the Power universe, including reviews for the entirety of the first season. More will be coming, as well, for both Raising Kanan and also Force.

So what are we left to wait on now in the interim? There are a couple of exciting things to look towards. Take, for example, some casting news that will inevitably come out over the next couple of months. While the bulk of the season 1 cast is going to be back, you are going to have a chance to see some new faces. That’s what helps to continue to make this world exciting and keeps you on your toes! (They recently announced the cast for Power Book IV: Force, which you can see over at the link here.)

Following all of that, we do think a teaser could arrive for season 2 as early as this summer during Raising Kanan. As for what’s in said teaser or when a trailer could come, that’s probably specific to whatever the current premiere plans are for the show. They won’t want the set the stage for it too early.

So long as the show maintains the quality, we can be patience … we probably need to be when the dust settles here.

What sort of Power Book II: Ghost season 2 updates do you want to see from here?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







