Blue Bloods season 11 photo: Vanessa Ray teases shocking Eddie story







Sure, you may be waiting until March to see the next Blue Bloods season 11 tease, but we’ve got a sense that there is some big Eddie content coming.

How do we know this? It’s all thanks to series star Vanessa Ray, who posted a new time-lapse video on her Instagram of her getting her makeup done for work. At first, it feels like just another day at the office as she works to become Eddie Janko. That changes as soon as the black eye is administered. What happened that caused her to get that? Clearly, something happened, and we’re sure that this is going to play heavily into an upcoming story.

The idea of Eddie being injured is shocking in that it rarely happens to her, but there’s no denying that she is in a dangerous job. Also, we’ve seen her time and time again be willing to throw herself into harm’s way. If that is what it takes in order to save others, we know that she is more than okay to do that.

After the fact here, we’re sure that she will have the full support of Jamie, her partner Witten, and everyone else around her. Judging from what we’re seeing from Ray in the makeup chair, it already goes without saying that she’s going to be going out in the field after the fact. It’s going to take more than a black eye to keep Eddie Janko from doing her job. Here’s to hoping that all of this leads to Ray getting some of her best material on Blue Bloods yet.

What do you most want to see from Eddie on Blue Bloods season 11?

What do you think about this new social-media tease, and how worried does it leave you?

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Ray (@vrayskull)

