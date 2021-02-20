NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 11 video: Callen questioned!







As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 11 this weekend, it’s clear that G. Callen is in a pretty tight spot.

We’ve seen already in some previews that Chris O’Donnell’s character gets detained over the course of “Russia, Russia, Russia,” with there being questions as to whether or not he is some sort of sleeper agent. In the sneak peek below, you get a better sense of what that looks like. He’s interrogated about his affiliation with both Arkady and Anna, and at first, he tries to jokingly respond that he’s not sure that he and Anna are together. At that point, some of it seems to be him not realizing that he is under as much scrutiny as he is. Of course, maybe he knows this and is just trying to lighten the mood and defuse the situation a little bit.

We get where Callen is coming from here, and it seems like he is mostly just a victim of questionable optics here. Just because he knows people with past ties to Russian intelligence does not mean that he is some sort of a traitor. He’s just dealing here with someone he doesn’t know, and he’s having a hard time digesting the situation that is put right in front of him.

Over the remainder of this episode, we’re sure that Callen will find his way out of this situation — but this is far from the end of his storyline. We know already that Bar Paly is going to return as Anna for the upcoming February 28 episode and in the end, we’re excited to see what looks like! Will she have an explanation for what’s been going on? We sure hope so…

