Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 11 episode 8 preparation







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll of course take that question on! Beyond that, though, we also have a few more things to share about the immediate future of the drama.

Now, we hand out the rather-unfortunate news: There is no new installment coming on CBS tonight. Instead, you’re going to be waiting until you get around to Friday, March 5 in order to see what’s next. The next new episode is entitled “More Than Meets the Eye,” but for the time being there is no official synopsis or further information out there about it yet. We would expect a first-look promo for it to arrive next week.

So why not have a new episode tonight? We’ll admit that it’s a little unusual, given that there are new installments of both Magnum PI and MacGyver on the schedule. This does happen occasionally, though, even in a non-pandemic season … but in this case, we imagine that the pandemic may have a thing or two to do with it. MacGyver had the advantage entering this season of having a number of already-complete episodes still in the bank. Meanwhile, Magnum PI started filming a good bit earlier than Blue Bloods did, and they have easier weather conditions on their side, as well.

We know that there is an episode coming beyond March 5 on March 12, so at least you know that there are two more episodes coming where you won’t have to worry about a break. We’ll see what lies on the other side of that; meanwhile, we’ll also see what lies ahead for the long-term future of the series. We’re hoping for a season 12 renewal! CBS already announced that one long-running show in NCIS: New Orleans is ending; we don’t want to see that happen elsewhere.

