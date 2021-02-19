Magnum PI season 3 episode 10 return date: Emotional episode ahead







After tonight’s new installment, you are going to be waiting for a little while to see Magnum PI season 3 episode 10 on the air. How long? Think in terms of an added week!

CBS has already confirmed that the next new episode, entitled “The Long Way Home,” is going to be airing on Friday, March 5. Not only that, but indications suggest that this will be one of the more emotional episodes you’ve had a chance to see. We’ve seen this within the greater Hawaii Five-0/Magnum PI world. While these shows often have episodes that are a little more lighthearted and silly, they do on occasion choose to showcase one that touches on an important issue. This episode could do that very thing with mental health for those who serve in the military.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“The Long Way Home” – When an Army ranger goes missing after returning from deployment, Magnum learns of the traumatic news he received upon arriving home and must find him before survivor’s guilt consumes him. Also, Higgins and Ethan solve the case of a missing engagement ring while on a mini-break, and Katsumoto tries spending quality time with his teenage son, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Military suicides are on the rise. If you, a family member or a friend are in crisis, help is available. Please call the Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1.

This episode is going to be personal for Magnum, Rick, and TC. They all bonded together while serving in the military, and they understand the difficulties that can arrive for vets who return home. They will do whatever they can to help in this situation, however challenging that may be.

