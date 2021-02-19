Animal Kingdom season 5: When to expect premiere date announcement







We’re more than halfway through the month of February and yet still, there is no official word on an Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere date. Is that a bummer? Absolutely, especially when you think about how long it’s been now since season 4. Production’s also been complete for a little while and yet, the waiting game continues.

So how long are we going to be stuck waiting for more news? When can you expect TNT to start to make things clearer? The first thing that is worth noting here is that the network did already announce that the show is coming in the summer — that can be a relative term (we expect it back around late May), but we certainly don’t think it will be on at any point before the end of April. They don’t need to move the series around beyond what’s worked for them in the past.

The last time that Animal Kingdom was on the air, it was in 2019 and on that occasion, the season 4 premiere date was announced in late March. It’s a pretty-fair estimation that the network will do something similar here. They like to have a perfect little window to promote the show and for now, we feel like a lot of their energy is going towards Snowpiercer, the show that is actually on the air right now.

Rest assured, there is some more good stuff coming in terms of Animal Kingdom and the future. You may just have to wait a little while for it. Just like one of the Cody family’s master plans, these are things that take time. A lot of time.

