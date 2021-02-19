Call the Midwife season 10 completes filming; premiere date hopes







We’d love to be able to share a Call the Midwife season 10 premiere date over at BBC One … but we’re not quite there just yet. With that being said, we can at least check off another major milestone when it comes to the series — filming for the latest batch of episodes is now complete!

In a new post on Facebook, the series happily confirmed this news, making it clear that after a challenging past several months, the cast was able to wrap up production. Like a good many other shows out there, Call the Midwife saw its filming impacted dramatically by the events of the global pandemic. Production on the Christmas Special was delayed, but at least it was still able to be delivered on time for the holiday season. Season 10 as a whole, however, was delayed — typically you see new episodes arrive in Great Britain in January, but that is obviously not the case here.

It is our hope that we will be able to see season 10 premiere at some point in the spring, especially since we think that Call the Midwife is a show a lot of people need. While this is not always the happiest show out there, there is a kindness to it. It shows you the world as it is, but also celebrates heroes and those who try to bring as much good into the world as possible. We know it’s a period piece and there won’t be any story directly linked to the present; yet, there may still be a few thematic connections sprinkled in here and there.

Hopefully, we will have more news to share on the future of Call the Midwife in due time — season 10 isn’t the final season, so you don’t have to worry about the end being right around the corner.

