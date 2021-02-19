SEAL Team season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Is Jason back in Bravo?







As we prepare for SEAL Team season 4 episode 8, we know that Jason Hayes has made it clear that he wants back with Bravo. So will that request be granted? We’re going to make it simple for you: Yes! David Boreanaz’s character is going to be back out in the field, and you are going to see more of him doing some of what he does best. Remember that this is the only job he feels he’s ever been good at.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, there is something to remember here: Just because Jason is back, it doesn’t quite guarantee that this is the same Bravo that he remembers. There is a change in the hierarchy now, so how is he going to handle the idea that Ray now outranks him? Is he going to be able to take orders from someone he’s used to giving orders to? It’s a fascinating little change that could make for an interesting episode when “Cover for Action” airs on March 3.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Cover for Action” – When Jason returns to Bravo, tensions rise as Ray outranks him on a mission to recover military drones in Syria. Also, Sonny receives surprising news from Texas, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We should point out when it comes to the Sonny story that Rachel Boston is listed in the guest cast for this episode as Hannah. What that means for his future could prove interesting, given where Sonny lies at the moment when it comes to his relationship with Davis. This show loves to make things complicated, no?

Ultimately, we’re excited to see SEAL Team get back into what is a somewhat-familiar groove: New missions with the team back together, but also important personal stories that add a greater amount of depth to the proceedings.

