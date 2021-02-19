The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Chemical Mary’







Tonight on NBC, The Blacklist season 8 episode 7 is going to arrive! The title for this hour is “Chemical Mary,” and it’s clear that there is a LOT of chaos coming.

Within this article, we want to pose a few important questions leading into this hour — if nothing else, these should give you a little bit of something to think about in terms of where the story could go.

1. Is Liz appearing this time around? – Megan Boone is not present in any of the promotional photos for this episode, and that could suggest that we’re looking at the third straight episode without her. With that being said, they could always be misleading…

2. Will Reddington understand her endgame more? – It’s obvious that Liz wants to kill Reddington, but why not go ahead and just do the job? What’s holding her back at this point? It’s at least something that we’re left to wonder.

3. What’s next for Park? – We can’t guarantee that what she did on this past episode will carry over into tonight, but we gotta assume that things are going to be messy for her — they almost always are when you’re dealing with the repercussions of criminal activity.

4. Will we learn the answer to any major hanging chads? – It’s always possible, but we’d be shocked if we found out the truth about Reddington’s illness tonight, or his identity, or what’s going on entirely with the “Man from the East.” These seem to all be long-game mysteries to some extent.

5. How dangerous is the title Blacklister? – Well, her name is Chemical Mary. That alone says a good bit about what we can expect to see.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 7?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 7?

