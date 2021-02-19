Tell Me Your Secrets season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon?







Is it possible that a Tell Me Your Secrets season 2 renewal is coming at Amazon? Is there any realistic hope for that happening? Within this article, we’re going to answer that question — plus, try to look more towards the future could be.

Let’s start this piece by presenting the current state of the matter — there is no official renewal for Tell Me Your Secrets at present. That doesn’t mean that it’s a one-and-done show, but rather that the streaming service has not made a decision as of yet. They are going to do what they, Netflix, and others do when looking towards the future — try to gauge viewership over time. They want to know that people are watching, and watching from start to finish — they need to see there is legitimate demand for more down the road! This is a decision that they will probably come to over the next few months. Amazon doesn’t have to rush anything along; this isn’t network TV, where there is some sort of demand to come up with future plans quickly.

One thing that is exciting to know is that some of the people involved are interested in doing more, and that includes series star Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) and then also executive producer Harriet Warner. Here is some of what Rabe had to say on that subject to Forbes in a recent interview:

“Something that I loved about the first season story of Tell Me Your Story was that it has a beginning, middle, and end, but there is also room for more and lots of ways that can be done … That is something that Harriet expressed very specifically to me when we initially talked about it, so hopefully, that will happen.”

This is almost one of the best ways to format a show like this — if you can give the story a full arc, then you ensure that everyone is satisfied no matter what. Nobody gets left hanging! That’s something that we personally very much appreciate.

