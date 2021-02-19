Blue Bloods season 11 filming continues — even in the snow!







Blue Bloods season 11 is knew-deep in production, and it doesn’t matter that the cast and crew are also knee-deep in snow at the same time.

We know that there’s been some rather intense weather in New York City as of late, but the cast and crew are still working to make the CBS series however they can. You can see some of that in the Instagram Stories of Marisa Ramirez, otherwise known as Baez. While we’re sure that the colder weather has a substantial impact on filming, it does look pretty good on-camera. It also allows for there to be more authenticity to some of these stories, given that NYPD cops do have a tendency to work in any and all types of weather.

One of the things that we’ve heard about Blue Bloods filming so far this year is that it’s different. How much so? Think in terms of different, less populated locations and a lot of workarounds to make places feel authentic. There are fewer landmarks this season than usual, mostly because the cast and crew are operating with safety in mind during the pandemic. By and large, they’ve done an extraordinary job — they’ve been able to make sure that some of the locations feel like they always have, even if they are facing more restrictions along the way.

Remember that Blue Bloods will be off the air for the remainder of the month, but you will see the cast and crew return in March. Hopefully, we’ll get a few more details for what lies ahead soon — we’re very much excited to see what the path ahead looks like for all of the Reagans!

