Is Aria Shahghasemi leaving Legacies; where is Landon Kirby?







Is Aria Shahghasemi leaving Legacies? We know entering tonight’s season 3 episode 5 that this is a question a lot of people are going to wonder.

In the end, we understand why — think about what happened to the character on this past episode! For some reason, this show really loves to torment Landon time and time again, and you never quite know what’s going to happen to him on the other side. We thought that he’d find a way to make it through, but that’s mostly because of what just happened with Rafael. We just watched the end of that character’s arc on the show and with that in mind, it is fair to imagine that the writers wouldn’t want to conclude someone else’s story so soon.

What do we think the purpose of the most-recent Landon shocker was? Think in terms of a way to build up stakes for Hope, who clearly cares deeply about him. She wants him to be okay, and since Hope can almost never have nice things on the show, we have a hard time imagining that anything is going to come easy for her. Also, this is just a world where you have more and more terrible things coming around every corner.

We’re going to have some more updates on Landon’s fate moving forward — be sure to refresh this article!

What happened?

Well, here’s the thing: We technically saw Landon in the episode, or at least a version of him through the therapy box. At the end of the episode, though, Hope made it clear to Alaric that she was accepting that the character was gone.

Of course, the irony in this is that we figured we would see Landon again. That was what we saw in the closing minutes, as the character was surrounded at first in darkness. Instead, he found an illuminated door and stepped through it! Who knows what that means…?

