Clarice episode 3 spoilers: Can Clarice prove herself?







Curious as to what is coming on Clarice episode 3? Next week’s new episode is going to be the sort of story you don’t typically get early on in a series. Think in terms of something that is super-specific, and revolves around a psychological battle more so than a physical one.

Want some early specifics? Then be sure to check out the full Clarice episode 3 synopsis below:

“Are You Alright?” – In order to prove to Krendler and the VICAP team that she is fit for duty, Clarice must find the psychological key that will unlock a confession from the suspect in the three river murders, on CLARICE, Thursday, Feb. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

On the surface, it may be fair to question why in the world someone would test Clarice’s aptitude. Think about what she’s done! Yet, we imagine that this is very-much due to what happened with her and Hannibal Lecter, otherwise known as he-who-shall-not-be-named within the world of this show. We think that everyone’s going to want to get inside Clarice’s head, but eventually we hope that some of these people remember something simple: The results matter here. She’s never going to be the perfect poster-child of an agent. That’s just not going to happen. Maybe there’s some jealousy over the fame that she has.

Given that this show is all about Clarice, we have a hard time thinking that she’s going to be away from the VICAP team for a long time even if they don’t love what she accomplishes next week. You need to have her around some of the other characters! That chemistry is essential to the long-term success of the show. While the title character is the main focus of the show, she’s not the only part of the show.

