Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? New season 3 photo







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We’re going to answer that article within this piece, but while we’re at it, do our best to look ahead.

For now, let’s go ahead and share a little bit of the not-so-great news: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. Why is that? We’re yet again in the midst of a super-long hiatus, one that is currently set to continue until we get around to March 11. Obviously, we’d love the show to return immediately, but ABC is trying to save as many episodes as they can until later in the spring.

So while you do wait for more new episodes to air, why not take a larger look at what lies ahead? If you look below (via TVLine), you can get confirmation that Maggie is going to be returning after spending some time at Oxford. What does that mean when it comes to her relationship with Jamie? There are questions associated with this, but the character will be back around some familiar faces for the rest of the season — and that includes her ex Gary.

So what could happen between Gary and Maggie moving forward? That answer is complicated. We know that Gary is with Darcy now, but James Roday Rodriguez’s character is clearly struggling with giving her what she needs right now. Not only that, but it was Maggie he spoke to at the end of the winter finale. There’s a chance things could get very messy moving forward, and that is something that we should try to prepare ourselves for.

More so than any one plot point, though, we just want A Million Little Things back. That’s what we are looking towards more than anything else.

