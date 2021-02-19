Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Season 17 episode 7 promo







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’re going to do everything in our power to answer that! To go along with this, we’ll also be taking a look at more of what the future holds.

Unfortunately, the future that we’re looking at continues to be a future where there is no new episode of the long-running medical drama. We’re still on hiatus until we get around to March 11, but at least the network has now offered up a new promo for what lies ahead!

If you haven’t seen it already, the video below tells the story of a crossover event with Station 19 — we can’t tell you for sure that it’s an incredibly-lengthy crossover, but it’s one that will still be a part of the midseason premiere. This is going to revolve around the human-trafficking ring that we first saw on Grey’s last season — it has ventured over now to Station 19 in a way, and this will be a story that centers around both Andrew and Carina DeLuca. Remember that the former risked his whole career on the truth last season and nobody believed him. Now, he’s vindicated — but there is a lot more left to do.

Also, the end of the promo signals that something terrible could be coming Miranda Bailey’s way. We’re hoping with every fabric of our being that this doesn’t have to do with Ben. Hasn’t Bailey been through enough already over the past couple of years?

