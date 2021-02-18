Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight with season 22 episode 7? (February 18)







Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight? We know that you have been waiting for weeks to see the latest chapter of the ongoing crime procedural, and it definitely makes sense to want more sooner rather than later.

Luckily, we actually come bearing good news today! There is a new episode of SVU airing tonight on NBC, and as the promo below suggests, this one is going to get VERY contentious. You have a case at the center of it with serial implications, and you also have a battle going on over jurisdiction. At first, it looks as though Benson and the Manhattan SVU are going to collaborate with the Bronx division and on paper, this makes sense. Both groups should want to join forces, combine their powers, and get justice. That is more important than whoever gets to claim a win in the court of public opinion.

Unfortunately, it’s clear that not everyone is on the same exact page. There is some evidence that the Bronx SVU is looking to garner attention for themselves during the case, as they’re calling in the press before calling in Benson. Also, there are some clashes coming between the two squads. We’d hope that differences can be put aside at some point before the case spirals out of control, but we’ll have to see if that’s possible.

If nothing else, we are going to have to put our faith solely in Benson and her team to do the job. If the Bronx SVU does not end up being helpful, they may need to go it alone. Luckily, we know that this unit has faced countless challenges over the years; this is one we’re confident they can face and rise to the occasion.

