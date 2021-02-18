The Orville season 3 spoilers: Is Eliza Taylor appearing?







As many of you out there probably know by now, we’ll take whatever news we can on The Orville season 3 when we can get it. Today, that includes some potentially exciting casting intel!

In a new post on Instagram, The 100 alum Eliza Taylor seemingly confirmed that she will be a part of the show with a series of (very strange) images of her being covered in some sort of mold. Our initial guess is that she is playing some sort of alien, but who really knows with this particular show? This is a part of the fun that comes with being in a world like this: The opportunity to play around in a sandbox that is weird and wonderful and different from anything else that you’ve ever been a part of before.

As is often the case with The Orville, we’re not sure that we will learn a whole lot more about Taylor’s role before her episode or episodes air and honestly, that’s okay. The element of surprise is a part of what makes this show great.

We know that it’s been an incredibly-long wait to see new episodes of the sci-fi epic, but our hope is that we’ll be able to see them at some point in 2021. The Orville does take a long time to produce, in between the elaborate makeup and prosthetic work and then also adding in all of the effects after the fact.

