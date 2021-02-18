Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 finale (part 1) video: Wedding prep







Tonight marks part 1 of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 finale, and all indications suggest that this is going to be a riot.

If you are not caught up on the season at the moment, let’s spend a few moments trying to set the table. Following Angelina’s wedding disaster on this past season, we’re going to see some of the cast try to make things up to her here. That includes staging a new wedding within the show’s Las Vegas bubble, and also doing their best to make sure there are festivities all over the place.

Oh, and did we mention that there are guests? Absolutely there are, and this includes none other than Uncle Nino. You can see his arrival in the sneak peek below; we know from some of the previews out there that Nino is going to be the officiant for the ceremony, and here, he is choosing an outfit with the help of some other cast members. Watching Ronnie and Vinny debate which one of them will become Nino in the future is pretty hilarious, as is Vinny trying to bolt that situation as soon as humanly possible.

Here’s how much Vinny wanted to get out of there: He was willing to pay Angelina a visit! That’s right — in the mind of Vinny, hanging out with Angelina is somehow preferable to spending time with his own uncle in this ridiculous setting. All of this is funny and worthy of some entertainment, and we’re excited to see where things go over the course of the next two hours. We know that this season is a little shorter than usual, but it is jam-packed with all sorts of content.

What do you think is going to happen on the Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 finale?

It's a classic Staten Island Bride & Prejudice! 👰 Anything—and we mean anything—goes at tonight's #JSFamilyVacation wedding redo! pic.twitter.com/yHGR2uPYq4 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 18, 2021

