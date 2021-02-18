The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 spoilers: The bird-watcher returns!







When you saw the bird-watcher Anne on The Blacklist earlier this season, you probably wondered whether or not the character had any long-lasting relevance. Reddington met her on a park bench at a time when he needed to feel a little more human. He’s going through an unprecedented amount of turmoil — Elizabeth Keen, the person he had previously vowed to protect, now wants him dead.

Want some more news on The Blacklist now in video form? Then be sure to watch some of the latest below! Once you check that out, remember to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

The photo below comes from next Friday’s season 8 episode 8, and it makes it very clear that Anne is coming back! She’s seemingly out to dinner with James Spader’s character, and maybe the two are forming a deeper bond because of that. This speaks more to Reddington’s desperation to feel something that feels normal, and also his natural need for human interaction. On the surface, Anne feels like a lovely person.

Here is the operative word in that: “Feels.” There’s no guarantee that Anne actually is a lovely person, and knowing Liz, it’s very well possible that this bird-watcher is actually some sort of plant designed to get close to Reddington only to later pass along info. It’s a dangerous proposition for this character to be close to anyone at the moment, and we do wonder whether or not Reddington is aware of this.

Or, maybe Reddington is willing to be a little more reckless at this point in his life. He’s lost Liz (possibly forever), he’s ill, and there’s a chance his criminal empire is crumbling. He honestly doesn’t have as much to lose as he has in the past, so why not just have a little bit of trust?

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Anne on The Blacklist season 8 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do that, remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







