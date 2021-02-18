Behind Her Eyes season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following its premiere on Netflix this week, can you expect a Behind Her Eyes season 2? Is it something to realistically hope for?

As is often the case with shows at the aforementioned streaming service, it’s hard to know precisely what they would want to do in the future with this show. For now, we do know this: There is no renewal out there right now. Given that this was billed as a limited series, more than likely there won’t be more.

Is there a possibility for another season? Sure, given that the first season ends in a really-bonkers way that you could follow up if you wanted to. On the flip side, prolonging the ending in some way may take away some of the shock value, and this is a show potentially designed to leave you asking all sorts of big questions. That was likely the intention from the jump, and we don’t know if anyone within the creative team was thinking about making this some multi-season event. If they were, Netflix probably wouldn’t bill it in the way that they did.

The long-term future of Behind Her Eyes will also likely depend on the show’s overall popularity and viewership. If this somehow becomes the next Bridgerton over the next couple of weeks, then it is certainly possible that Netflix will want to put more of it on the air. If it’s not some earth-shattering hit, they will probably decide to let it lie.

Remember that Netflix doesn’t have some dire need for more programming to throw on the air — the streaming service has one of the deepest catalogs of content out of any programmer out there! For every show they end, they have at least a couple of other shows that can replace it. This is why they have gotten more keen to cancel series over the past few years — in the early going, they were fine to keep shows on the air as long as possible.

